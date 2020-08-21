Missouri State Highway Patrol now testing for new troopers

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is testing for new troopers and is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 111th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on February 1, 2021. The application deadline is October 2, 2020.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a minimum of 30 college credit hours from a college, university or have served in any component of the U-S Armed Forces, including National Guard, for a minimum of two years with an honorable discharge if separated, OR a minimum of two years’ experience as a full-time POST-certified peace officer when recruit training begins.

The Highway Patrol has updated its uniform guidelines to allow troopers to have tattoos or brands as long as they meet two requirements: tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, and bigotry. Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire.

The starting annual salary for a Missouri trooper is $49,536. Following three years of service, the trooper salary is increased to $52,200. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including written examination, physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview. Written and physical exams take place in each troop area. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (including vision and hearing), a psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Interested individuals can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Highway Patrol recruiter at 1-800-796-7000. The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.

