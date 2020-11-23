Missouri State Highway Patrol now seeking applicants for 112th recruit class

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 112th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on August 2, 2021. The application deadline is December 15, 2020.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a minimum of 30 college credit hours from an accredited college/university or served in any component of the United States Armed Forces, including National Guard, for a minimum of two years, with an honorable discharge if separated, or a minimum of two years’ experience as a full-time POST-certified peace officer when recruit training begins.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its uniform guidelines to allow troopers to have tattoos or brands as long as they meet two requirements:

The tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc.

Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire.

Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the Class A uniform (long sleeves).

The starting annual salary for a trooper is $49,536, and following three years of service, the trooper’s first-class’ salary is increased to $52,200. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including written examination, physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. Written and physical examinations take place in each troop area across the state. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Patrol recruiter at telephone number 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online at www.motrooper.com.

The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.

