Missouri State Highway Patrol jails man from Coffey without bond

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of Coffey has been jailed without bond following his arrest Monday afternoon in Harrison County.

Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Tarango of Coffey has been accused of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault, and false impersonation. Tarango also has been accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Tarango also had a Jackson county felony warrant for amphetamine and he’s considered to be a fugitive from out of state.

Tarango was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

