Missouri State Highway Patrol jails man from Coffey without bond

Local News February 7, 2023 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of Coffey has been jailed without bond following his arrest Monday afternoon in Harrison County.

Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Tarango of Coffey has been accused of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault, and false impersonation. Tarango also has been accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Tarango also had a Jackson county felony warrant for amphetamine and he’s considered to be a fugitive from out of state.

Tarango was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

