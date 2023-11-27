Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms four deaths in Missouri over Thanksgiving holiday, 431 crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported that four people lost their lives in traffic crashes during the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday period, spanning from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. This year’s holiday period saw a decrease in boating accidents and drownings, with none reported.

2023 Thanksgiving Traffic Statistics (Preliminary):

Crashes: 431

Injuries: 138

Fatalities: 4

DWI arrests: 103

Drug arrests: 10

In comparison, the 2022 Thanksgiving period witnessed 414 traffic crashes, including eight fatalities and 115 injuries. Statewide, nine people died, and 482 were injured in 1,355 crashes. During the same period in 2022, 113 DWI arrests were made.

All four fatalities in 2023 were investigated by troopers. Two occurred in the Troop A area in Lee’s Summit, MO, and two in the Troop C area in Weldon Spring, MO.

Fatalities Breakdown:

November 22: No fatalities.

November 23: Victor J. Hezel, 93, of St. Louis, MO, died in a crash on Missouri 141 at the I-64 intersection in St. Louis County.

November 24: Nakieta C. Sarzana, 36, of St. Charles, MO, a pedestrian, was fatally struck on I-70 in St. Charles County.

November 25: No fatalities.

November 26: Two fatalities occurred. Felicia S. Fitzgerald, 29, of Rich Hill, MO, and Mark A Fields, 63, of Independence, MO, died in separate incidents.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol emphasizes the importance of road safety, particularly during holiday periods when traffic increases.