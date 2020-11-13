Missouri State Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent, Malik Henderson, to retire after 32-years of service

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lieutenant Colonel Malik A. Henderson, assistant superintendent, will retire effective December 1, 2020, after over 32 years of service.

Henderson was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1988, as a member of the 60th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, Henderson was assigned to Troop E, Zone 10, Dunklin County. On May 1, 1990, he transferred to Troop C, St. Louis. He was promoted to corporal on September 1, 1995, and assigned to Zone 1, St. Louis County. Henderson was promoted to sergeant on October 1, 1999, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 2, St. Louis County. On January 7, 2007, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to Troop C, Weldon Spring.

Henderson was promoted to captain on March 1, 2010, and designated director of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. He transferred to the Professional Standards Division on July 1, 2013, where he served as the director. Henderson was promoted to the rank of major on December 1, 2014, and has served as commander of the Administrative Services and the Support Services bureaus. On March 20, 2019, he was named assistant superintendent and promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. In addition to acting in the superintendent’s absence and at his request, Lt. Col. Henderson had direct oversight over the Professional Standards Division, Public Information and Education Division, and the Patrol’s legal counsel.

Lt. Col. Henderson was born in the city of St. Louis, MO. He graduated from O’Fallon Tech High School in St. Louis, in 1981. He attended Alcorn State University in Lorman, MS. Henderson graduated from the 235th Session of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, VA, in 2008. He graduated from the Leadership Missouri program sponsored by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2014. Lt. Col. Henderson and his wife, Renee D. (Parson), have two sons, Rasheed and Mehki.

