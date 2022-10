WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing.

The patrol also accused her of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The online arrest report shows she’s held with no bond set.