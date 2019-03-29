Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests three on various allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three men in area counties Thursday night on various allegations.

Sixty-four-year-old Daniel Harp of Cameron was arrested in Daviess County. Bond was set at $10,000 and online court information shows he has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. The Patrol also accused Harp of exceeding the posted speed limit. Harp was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

The Patrol arrested 39-year-old Chad Mitchell of West Des Moines, Iowa in DeKalb County. Bond was established at $1,000 and online court information shows he has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Mitchell was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Robert Shultz of Novinger was arrested in Adair County on Adair County warrants. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Patrol reports Shultz was transported to the Adair County Jail.