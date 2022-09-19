Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.

Graham reportedly had a felony Randolph County warrant on dangerous drugs.

Graham was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and was said to be bondable.