The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man on felony warrants.

Fifty-three-year-old Roger Cassity was arrested in Sullivan County on Thursday morning, June 1st. The Sullivan County warrant was for alleged failure to register as a sex offender and the Linn County warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Cassity was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, where he is listed as bondable.

