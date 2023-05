Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, May 4th on multiple allegations.

Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Taylor was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to display valid plates. He also had three misdemeanor Clay County warrants.

Taylor was taken to the Macon County Jail, and the Patrol reports he is bondable.

