Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Kansas City man in Daviess County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Kansas City man Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County on warrants accusing him of failure to appear in court.

Thirty-four-year-old Fredy Menchu Chan was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail where the patrol listed him as bondable.

The warrants were from jurisdictions in Highway Patrol Troop A and involved charges including driving while intoxicated, failure to move his vehicle to the right-hand side, a lane violation, and no valid license.

Jackson County shows each charge is a misdemeanor stemming from an arrest by Independence Police on May 17th of 2023.

