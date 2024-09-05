Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Iowa man on felony charges

Local News September 5, 2024September 5, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Drug Charges News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          12  
3
Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the arrest of David A. McGhghy, a 62-year-old male from Oskaloosa, Iowa. In Harrison County, McGhghy was taken into custody at approximately 7:58 p.m.

McGhghy faces multiple felony charges, including the delivery of controlled substances. He has been charged with felony delivery of cocaine, felony delivery of hallucinogenics, and 12 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia. Additionally, McGhghy was cited for speeding.

Following his arrest, McGhghy was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold. 

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. An initial court appearance is scheduled for September 6.

Post Views: 1,081

Share To Your Social Network
          12  
3
Shares
2
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.