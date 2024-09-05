Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Iowa man on felony charges

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the arrest of David A. McGhghy, a 62-year-old male from Oskaloosa, Iowa. In Harrison County, McGhghy was taken into custody at approximately 7:58 p.m.

McGhghy faces multiple felony charges, including the delivery of controlled substances. He has been charged with felony delivery of cocaine, felony delivery of hallucinogenics, and 12 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia. Additionally, McGhghy was cited for speeding.

Following his arrest, McGhghy was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. An initial court appearance is scheduled for September 6.

Post Views: 1,081