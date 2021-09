Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Delaware woman in Harrison County on Friday morning, September 24, on a fugitive from out of state felony warrant, for homicide.

The warrant for 20 old Pearl Agbemenu of Wilmington, Delaware was from the Superior Court of Wilmington. She was also accused of speeding.

The Patrol notes she was taken to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on no bond.

