WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Polo man in Clinton County on Saturday, February 25th.

Thirty-year-old Buster Swoboda was accused of failing to drive on the right half of the road and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Swoboda was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Related