Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests 3 on Friday night

The Highway Patrol arrested three individuals in area counties on Friday night of May 14, on various allegations.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sandra Crouch of Scottsdale, Arizona, and 40-year-old George Rainey of Pattonsburg were arrested in Harrison County. Crouch was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine. Other allegations included leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving a crash, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Rainey was accused of tampering with a motor vehicle—second degree. Crouch and Rainey were taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol arrested 30-year-old Corey Martin of Green City in Sullivan County. Online court information indicates he has charges, stemming from Tuesday, May 11, of felony driving while revoked or suspended and the misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident; resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident; exceeded posted speed limit and displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person. Martin was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

