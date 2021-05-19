Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest two in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Two persons were arrested last night in Harrison County on multiple allegations, including possession of drugs.

Thirty-four-year-old Anthony Marshall of Kansas City and 31-year-old Michelle Brown of Belton were taken on 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

Marshall has been accused of felony possession of cocaine and marijuana, plus unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Marshall also is accused of speeding 94 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone on Interstate 35, as well as operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The highway patrol says Brown has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Related