Missouri State Highway Patrol announces retirement of Sergeant Christopher Cerroni

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces that effective April 1, 2022, Sergeant Christopher L. Cerroni will retire with over 29 years of dedicated service.

Cerroni was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 4, Putnam, and Sullivan counties. On January 1, 1998, Cerroni was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 5, Adair, and Schuyler counties. On February 1, 2001, he transferred to Troop C and was stationed in Pacific, Missouri. On August 1, 2002, he transferred to Troop B, Zone 5, Adair, and Schuyler counties. On September 1, 2003, Cerroni was again promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6, Clark, and Scotland counties. On July 1, 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 7, Knox, and Lewis counties. On June 1, 2020, Cerroni transferred to Zone 6, Clark, and Scotland counties, and was designated the zone supervisor of Zone 6. It is from this assignment that he retires.

During his career, Cerroni was assigned to numerous notable assignments including backup pilot for Troop B, several Missouri State Fairs and Missouri inaugurations, as well as the Ferguson detail, Hells Angels detail, and the detail handling the visit by Pope John Paul II.

Sergeant Cerroni is a native of Crestwood, Missouri, and graduated from Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Missouri. Cerroni holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Sergeant Cerroni and his wife, Kristie (Thompson), have two children.

