Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Commanding Officer Captain Clark Stratton of the Highway Patrol Troop H has announced the results of a hazardous moving operation on June 17th.

The operation was conducted in Caldwell, Livingston, DeKalb, and Buchanan counties.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers:

Issued 32 citations

Issued 85 warnings

Made four drug arrests

Made one arrest on a warrant