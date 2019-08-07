Missouri State Highway Patrol announces results of “Hazardous Moving Operation” in north Missouri

Troop H of the Highway Patrol has announced the results of a “Hazardous Moving Operation” conducted in Caldwell, Livingston, DeKalb, and Buchanan counties.

Five officers patrolled the counties during the operation was held Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 o’clock with the goal of detecting traffic violations that contribute to traffic crashes.

The operation resulted in four misdemeanor drug arrests, 33 traffic citations issued, and 25 warnings given.

Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald says “aggressive driving poses a significant threat to motorists,” and “it is important that all motorists obey all traffic laws and be courteous, safe drivers.”