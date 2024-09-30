Patrol announces promotions for September and October

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B in Macon, has announced the promotions of Trooper David L. Gipson and Trooper Jason D. Miller, effective October 1, 2024. Both officers will serve as assistant zone commanders in their respective areas.

Trooper David L. Gipson has been promoted to the rank of corporal and will serve as the assistant zone commander of Zone 10, covering Randolph and Monroe counties. Gipson, a Huntsville, Missouri native, joined the Patrol on April 2, 2012. After completing his training at the Patrol Academy, he was initially assigned to Troop B in Macon and Shelby counties. On August 17, 2014, he transferred to Zone 10, which includes Randolph and Monroe counties. Gipson graduated from Westran High School and holds an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Drafting and Design from ITT Technical Institute in Earth City, Missouri.

Trooper Jason D. Miller has also been promoted to the rank of corporal and will serve as the assistant zone commander of Zone 11, covering Randolph and Monroe counties. Miller, a St. Louis, Missouri native, joined the Patrol on July 1, 2009. He was first assigned to Troop F in Montgomery County. In 2016, he transferred to the Gaming Division, where he served at the Argosy Casino. Miller returned to Troop B in 2018, where he was assigned to Zone 10, which includes Randolph and Monroe counties. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a minor in Criminal Justice from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Captain Kevin W. Malugen, commanding officer of Troop C in Weldon Spring, also announced promotions effective September 1, 2024. Sergeants Andrew F. Cheaney of Troop E and Dwade F. Isringhausen of Troop C have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will join the command staff at Troop C.

Sergeant Andrew F. Cheaney, a native of Farmington, Missouri, was appointed to the Patrol in 2001 as a member of the 78th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, Cheaney was assigned to Troop C, Zone 13, Jefferson County. In 2007, he transferred to the Gaming Division before moving to Troop E in 2011. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and later became the zone supervisor for Zone 13, Iron/Madison counties. Cheaney earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004.

Sergeant Dwade F. Isringhausen, born in Alton, Illinois, joined the Patrol in 2011 as a member of the 93rd Recruit Class. After completing his training, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 2, North St. Louis County. In 2016, Isringhausen was promoted to corporal and later became the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018 and served as the zone supervisor of Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington counties. Isringhausen holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, where he graduated in 2010.

