Patrol announces promotions for September and October

State News September 30, 2024September 30, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B in Macon, has announced the promotions of Trooper David L. Gipson and Trooper Jason D. Miller, effective October 1, 2024. Both officers will serve as assistant zone commanders in their respective areas.

Trooper David L. Gipson has been promoted to the rank of corporal and will serve as the assistant zone commander of Zone 10, covering Randolph and Monroe counties. Gipson, a Huntsville, Missouri native, joined the Patrol on April 2, 2012. After completing his training at the Patrol Academy, he was initially assigned to Troop B in Macon and Shelby counties. On August 17, 2014, he transferred to Zone 10, which includes Randolph and Monroe counties. Gipson graduated from Westran High School and holds an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Drafting and Design from ITT Technical Institute in Earth City, Missouri.

Trooper Jason D. Miller has also been promoted to the rank of corporal and will serve as the assistant zone commander of Zone 11, covering Randolph and Monroe counties. Miller, a St. Louis, Missouri native, joined the Patrol on July 1, 2009. He was first assigned to Troop F in Montgomery County. In 2016, he transferred to the Gaming Division, where he served at the Argosy Casino. Miller returned to Troop B in 2018, where he was assigned to Zone 10, which includes Randolph and Monroe counties. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a minor in Criminal Justice from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Captain Kevin W. Malugen, commanding officer of Troop C in Weldon Spring, also announced promotions effective September 1, 2024. Sergeants Andrew F. Cheaney of Troop E and Dwade F. Isringhausen of Troop C have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will join the command staff at Troop C.

Sergeant Andrew F. Cheaney, a native of Farmington, Missouri, was appointed to the Patrol in 2001 as a member of the 78th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, Cheaney was assigned to Troop C, Zone 13, Jefferson County. In 2007, he transferred to the Gaming Division before moving to Troop E in 2011. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and later became the zone supervisor for Zone 13, Iron/Madison counties. Cheaney earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004.

Sergeant Dwade F. Isringhausen, born in Alton, Illinois, joined the Patrol in 2011 as a member of the 93rd Recruit Class. After completing his training, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 2, North St. Louis County. In 2016, Isringhausen was promoted to corporal and later became the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018 and served as the zone supervisor of Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington counties. Isringhausen holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, where he graduated in 2010.

Post Views: 150

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.