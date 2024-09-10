Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotions in Sept. 2024

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the promotion of two officers.

Dale O. Jinkens Promoted to Captain

Lieutenant Dale O. Jinkens, of Troop A, has been promoted to captain and named commanding officer of Troop D, Springfield, Missouri. Jinkens began his career with the Patrol on August 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 6, Jackson County.

Jinkens’ career saw steady advancement. In August 1998, he was promoted to corporal and assigned to Zone 14, Bates County. He then advanced to the rank of sergeant in May 2003 and was designated zone supervisor of Zone 7, Jackson County. Jinkens reached the rank of lieutenant on May 1, 2010, and was transferred to Troop A Headquarters.

Born in Fort Madison, Iowa, Jinkens graduated from Fort Madison Senior High School in 1988. He holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, earned in 2007. Before joining the Patrol, he served in the United States Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993 (4 years, 10 months). Captain Jinkens and his wife, Kristie, have three children.

Dylan L. DeJournett Promoted to Sergeant

Captain Jason J. Cluver, commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, also announced a promotion within his troop. Corporal Dylan L. DeJournett has been promoted to sergeant and named the zone supervisor of Zone 8, which covers New Madrid and Pemiscot counties. DeJournett has been with the Patrol since July 1, 2011, and has steadily risen through the ranks.

After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, DeJournett was assigned to Troop E, Zone 8. He was promoted to corporal on October 1, 2017, and designated the assistant zone supervisor for Zone 8.

