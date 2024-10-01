Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotions effective in October

Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I in Rolla, Missouri, announced promotions within the Missouri State Highway Patrol, effective October 1, 2024.

Sergeant Blake C. Rowden Promoted to Zone Supervisor

Corporal Blake C. Rowden has been promoted to sergeant and will serve as the zone supervisor of Zone 4, overseeing Pulaski and Maries counties. Rowden began his career with the Patrol on January 5, 2015, as part of the 100th Recruit Class. After completing his training at the Law Enforcement Academy, Rowden was initially assigned to Troop G, Zone 10, covering Northern Howell and Shannon counties. He advanced to corporal in August 2021, serving as assistant zone supervisor in Zone 2, Phelps and Maries counties.

Rowden, a native of Meta, Missouri, graduated from Vienna High School. He also holds an associate’s degree from Columbia College, located in Columbia, Missouri, and is a veteran of the U.S. military.

Sergeant Nicholas A. Smith Appointed Assistant Zone Supervisor

Corporal Nicholas A. Smith has been promoted to sergeant and designated as the assistant zone supervisor of Troop I’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Zone. Smith joined the Patrol on January 3, 2011, as a member of the 93rd Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Law Enforcement Academy, Smith was assigned to Troop I, Zone 4, responsible for Pulaski and Maries counties. In September 2022, Smith earned the rank of corporal and served in Zone 10.

Smith is originally from Crescent City, Illinois, and graduated from Crescent-Iroquois High School. He completed an associate of arts degree in criminal justice from Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois in 2009.

Sergeant Andrew L. Bryan and Sergeant Zachary C. Kral Promoted

Captain Kevin W. Malugen, commanding officer of Troop C in Weldon Spring, Missouri, has announced the promotions of Corporals Andrew L. Bryan and Zachary C. Kral to sergeant. Both promotions are effective October 1, 2024.

Sergeant Bryan, who joined the Patrol on January 1, 1996, will remain in his current role as a Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Trooper. His career began in Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery County. Over the years, he has served in various zones and was promoted to corporal in 2003. Bryan earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College in 1995 and is a native of Mexico, Missouri.

Sergeant Kral, appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 2010, will serve as zone supervisor of Zone 13, Jefferson County. Kral’s career began in Troop C, Zone 1, North St. Louis County, and he has held various positions within the patrol. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Military Science and Hospitality from Missouri State University and served in the United States Army National Guard from 2006 to 2020, achieving the rank of Captain.

