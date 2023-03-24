Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotion of corporal Kyle Easley to sergeant

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces Corporal Kyle E. Easley is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective April 1, 2023. Easley will be the designated zone supervisor of Zone 10, Randolph, and Monroe counties.

Sergeant Kyle E. Easley

Easley was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 7, Warren County. On October 1, 2009, he transferred from Troop C to Troop B, Zone 10, serving the citizens of Randolph and Monroe counties. On July 1, 2012, Easley was promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 10, serving the citizens of Randolph and Monroe counties.

Sergeant Easley is from Elmer, Missouri. He graduated from La Plata High School in La Plata, Missouri. He holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural science from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

