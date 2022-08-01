Missouri State Fair public campground to open on Friday, August 5

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair’s public campground, sponsored by Missouri State Parks, is set to open by 9 am, Friday, Aug. 5. The 60-acre campground is located west of the fairgrounds on Clarendon Road. Unreserved spot rental is $35 per day, per vehicle/unit. There are approximately 100 full hook-up sites available for first-come, first-serve. These spaces are in the white sections and offer a 50-amp service. Once the 100 spaces are full, dry camping will be offered.

All types of camping units are accommodated, including tents. Other amenities include three sewage waste dump stations, restrooms, shower facilities, and free Wi-Fi, provided by GoNetspeed. Visit the Fair’s website for more information.

Public Camping Line Up Process: The public campground will open by 9 am on Friday, Aug. 5.

The public camping lineup process will not start any earlier than the morning of Friday, Aug. 5.

Starting at 7 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, campers will be allowed into the fairgrounds to line up for camping. All campers MUST enter the fairgrounds at the Centennial Gate, or Gate 12, located on 65 Highway. This gate will remain open until 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., campers may enter the campgrounds directly through the main campground entrance on Clarendon Rd.

Permits will be given to camping units only (motor homes or vehicles pulling campers); other vehicles (without campers) lining up to save a space will not be issued a camping permit.

Payment may be cash or credit cards (Mastercard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.) Credit card payments will be charged 2% plus a $0.50 service charge.

No campers may be left in the line-up area unattended.

The public campground will open by 9 am, Friday, Aug. 5, and campers will be accepted in the order of their permit number.

website. To expedite the process, campers are encouraged to have their form of payment ready and to also download and fill out the emergency contact form found on the Fair’s

(Photo courtesy Missouri State Fair)