Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion market pen of chickens

Hayden Duncan, son of Kevin and Diana Duncan, is the exhibitor of the 2023 Grand Champion Market Pen of Chickens at the Missouri State Fair. Hayden is from Centertown and is a member of the Columbia FFA Chapter. Hayden’s prize-winning pen of chickens had an average weight of 6.91 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Pen of Chickens honor went to Blake Gates of Cairo. He is the son of Brian and Peggy Gates and is a member of the Neighborly Community 4-H. Blake’s pen of chickens had an average weight of 6.52 pounds.

On Saturday, August 19, both Hayden and Blake will sell their pens of chickens in two of the 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The entire auction will be broadcast live by KMMO radio online. The auction will also be live on the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page, and live online bidding will be available via LiveAuctions.tv.

