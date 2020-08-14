Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lambs

Reagan Rodgers, daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers, is the exhibitor of the 2020 Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Missouri State Fair Youth Livestock Show. Reagan is from Savannah and is a member of the Kodiak Kadettes 4-H Club. Reagan’s prize-winning Hampshire Lamb weighed 123 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb honor went to Mikena Brown of Neosho. She is the daughter of Jason and Misty Bond and is a member of the Neosho FFA Chapter. Mikena’s Hampshire lamb weighed 153 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, both Reagan Rodgers and Mikena Brown will sell their Market Lambs in two of eleven lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and a Commemorative Sale of Champions Belt Buckle will be featured in the auction, which will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.

