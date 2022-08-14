Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Wyatt is from Lexington, MO, and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. Wyatt’s prize-winning barrow weighs 273 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow honor went to Connor Keithley of Chillicothe. He is the son of Chad and Betsy Keithley and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Connor’s barrow weighs 264 pounds.

On Aug. 20, both Wyatt and Connor will sell their barrows in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.