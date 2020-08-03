Missouri State Fair has new health requirements for some swine exhibitors

Be aware of some new health requirements for exhibiting swine at the 2020 Missouri State Fair. Your animals will require health examinations by personnel prior to being housed in the Swine Pavilion. To facilitate examinations in an efficient manner, vets at the fair want to make you aware of the allowable entry periods:

Market Hogs

Monday, August 10, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Breeding Stock

Saturday, August 15, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 16, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Wednesday, August 19, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 20, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

If swine arrive outside these times they will be required to be retained within your trailer, or in an assigned quarantine area, until they can be examined during the next allowable entry period. These changes are made to keep your livestock healthy at the Missouri State Fair. Fair officials have allowed expanded arrival hours to help avoid lines and crowding and reduce stress on livestock, exhibitors, and fairgoers. In the event of extreme weather, officials will do their best to alter the above hours as needed.

Additionally, if you are exhibiting market class animals please have your signed Drug Use Notification Forms prepared upon arrival.

