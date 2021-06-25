Missouri State Fair entry deadlines approaching

There are less than 50 days before the “Our Missouri Celebration” at the 2021 Missouri State Fair. There are a lot of contests & livestock shows the Fair has to offer. Important deadlines for some entries are approaching quickly.
- July 1: 4-H/FFA & Open Livestock Entries
- July 15: Queen Contest
- July 20: Agriculture: Country Hams, Mild Cured Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Snack Sticks & Jerky; Fine Arts: Missouri Junior Top 50, Photography, Porcelain, Amateur/Professional; Home Economics: All Entries
- July 23: Opening Day Parade Entries by 5 p.m.
- July 26: Draft Horse, Draft Horse Pull, Pony Pull
- July 31: Agriculture: Dairy Products
As the barns begin to open for the 2021 Missouri State Fair, there is a list of NEW contests & livestock shows coming to the Fair. One new featured show is the 4-H/FFA Dairy Market Wether Show. It will be held in conjunction with the 4-H and FFA Dairy Goat Shows. Entries must be submitted by July 1. For a complete listing of the rules and classes for this show and others, visit the online Premium Guide.
Other new contests/shows offered in 2021 include:
Livestock
- 4-H and FFA Dairy Market Wether Goat
- Beef – Miniature Hereford Show
- Youth Sheep Skillathon
- Youth Sheep and Meat Goat Judging Contest
- 4-H & FFA Sheep – Team Fitting Competition
- Open Rabbits – Angora, Satin – Broken; Dwarf Papillon; Lionhead – Black
- No Limits P.I.G.S. Show
Home Economics
- Bothwell Regional Health Center’s “Naturally-Sweetened Dessert Contest”
- Missouri Beef Council “Round Steak” Recipe Contest
- “Maxine’s Yeast Dinner Rolls” Cooking Contest
- “Appetizer Dip” Cooking Contest
- “Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese” Cooking Contest
- “Frosted Cupcakes” Cooking Contest, all ages
For the latest Missouri State Fair exhibitor information, click here!