Missouri State Fair entry deadlines approaching

There are less than 50 days before the “Our Missouri Celebration” at the 2021 Missouri State Fair. There are a lot of contests & livestock shows the Fair has to offer. Important deadlines for some entries are approaching quickly.

As the barns begin to open for the 2021 Missouri State Fair, there is a list of NEW contests & livestock shows coming to the Fair. One new featured show is the 4-H/FFA Dairy Market Wether Show. It will be held in conjunction with the 4-H and FFA Dairy Goat Shows. Entries must be submitted by July 1. For a complete listing of the rules and classes for this show and others, visit the online Premium Guide.

Other new contests/shows offered in 2021 include:

Livestock

Home Economics

For the latest Missouri State Fair exhibitor information, click here!

