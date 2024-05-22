Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets now on sale

Share To Your Social Network

Tickets to all Missouri State Fair concerts and events are now on sale to the public, while supplies last. This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, and $12 advance adult gate admission. These tickets will be available through Etix.com and by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX or 1-800-514-3849. Starting at noon on Monday, July 1, tickets will be available for purchase at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 1 through Aug. 2, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5-7 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 8-18. The Box Office is closed July 4 in observance of the holiday.

State Fair Grandstand

The State Fair Grandstand is the venue for eight concerts, two tractor pulls, and one auto race this year. Children two and under are free to reserve Grandstand concerts but must sit on an adult’s lap. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission.

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Foreigner Farewell Tour with Maggie Rose, 7:30 p.m., $50 grandstand/$60 track, with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Friday, Aug. 9 – Warren Zeiders with special guest Wyatt Flores, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$55 track, with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Goo Goo Dolls with The Fray, 7:30 p.m., $60 grandstand/$70 track, with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Sunday, Aug. 11 – Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket – noon & 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under.

Monday, Aug. 12 – Pro Pulling League, 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Tracy Lawrence with Ruby Leigh, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$40 track.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Tauren Wells with Jordan Feliz, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$40 track.

Thursday, Aug. 15 – Ian Munsick with Creed Fisher, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$55 track.

Friday, Aug. 16 – Ludacris with Dax, 7:30 p.m., $50 grandstand/$60 track, with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Alabama with special guest TBA, 7:30 p.m., $65 grandstand/$75 track, with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Sunday, Aug. 18 – 2024 POWRi 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds & Super Stock Races, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $25 adults, $20 military/senior (65+), $10 students (11-17), free ages 10 & under.

Governor’s Ham Breakfast

The 2024 Governor’s Ham Breakfast is a traditional gathering of Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture, and supporters of the Missouri State Fair. The breakfast features Missouri country-cured ham and other Missouri Grown products. Tickets are $50 per plate and include Aug. 15 gate admission to the Fair.

Advance Adult Gate Admission

Purchase admission tickets early and save. Advanced Adult Gate Admission tickets are only $12. Purchase in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office (starting at noon, Monday, July 1), Break Time Convenience Stores, Bomgaars, and Family Center Farm and Home Stores. Purchase online at Etix.com (Etix advance admission ticket sales end at 9 a.m., July 31, so that tickets arrive via mail before the Fair).

The 2024 Missouri State Fair, themed “Summer’s Best Story,” is Aug. 8-18, in Sedalia.

