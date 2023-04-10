Missouri State Fair awards scholarships to 4-H & FFA youth

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced 55 youths, selected from Missouri 4-H and FFA State Fair exhibitors, will be awarded scholarships by the Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture (YIA) committee. These students are seeking higher education at a university/college of their choice and will be recognized on April 21, 2023, during the annual State FFA Convention in Columbia.
Scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles. Since 1992, the Youth in Agriculture Committee has awarded 816 scholarships totaling $968,000.
The scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available online. A portion of each animal’s total sale value is allocated to the scholarship program. Support of the scholarship program was also provided by the Missouri State Fair Foundation and Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics.
Gentry Duncan, of Centertown, has been selected to receive the $5,000 S. Wayne Yokley Platinum Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.
Ahna Inez Sinclair, of Montgomery City, has been selected to receive the $3,500 Sharon Topliff Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.
Alice Reid, of Concordia, has been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics.
Allison Pollard, of Macon, Mason Douglas Forkner, of Richards, Ava Kemper, of Hawk Point, and Avery Wiegand, of Cairo, have been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarships offered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.
The youth chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, are:
- Rachel Ancell, Macon
- Matthew Barry, Canton
- Braden Booth, Fair Grove
- Rylee Brown, West Plains
- Adrienne Bryant, Fulton
- Kaitlyn Burns, Bosworth
- Bailey James Carter, Montrose
- Brett Claypole, Kansas City
- Samuel J. Derks, King City
- Hailey Eads, Trenton
- Keely Elwell, LaMonte
- Hunter Fansler, Auxvasse
- Lance Gregory Fort, Martinsburg
- Wyatt Gilmer, Polo
- Hayden Harms, Mendon
- Charlie Hazelrigg, Columbia
- Carly Henderson, Wellsville
- Anna Marie Hines, Bucklin
- Kade Newton Hodge, New Hampton
- Anisten Houghton, Hamilton
- Ashlyn Igo, Marshall
- Ella Johnson, Chillicothe
- Atley Kleinman, Wentworth
- Ashlyn Laws, Glenwood
- Peter Littlefield, Exeter
- Jessie L. Lowe, Adrian
- Colin McIntyre, Belton
- Kelsey Miller, Jonesburg
- Tory Miller, Lebanon
- Baylor Montgomery, Brookfield
- Amanda Orth, Troy
- Macy Reed, Green Ridge
- Bethany Rhoades, Centralia
- Kristin Michelle Rieke, Linn
- Tucker Robnett, Laddonia
- Roy Dakota Rush, Eugene
- Ashlyn Russell, New Cambria
- Brett L. Sartin, Strafford
- Ruby Schmidt, Carrollton
- Chase Simmons, Unionville
- Makenna Stundebeck, Salisbury
- Lauren Triplett, Rutledge
- Trista N. Trivette, Holiday
- Kaleb Vaughn, Sturgeon
- Baylee Wade, Paris
- Claire Damien Walker, Chillicothe
- Karlie Waterman, Wheeling
- Jaidyn Wood, Independence