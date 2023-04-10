Missouri State Fair awards scholarships to 4-H & FFA youth

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced 55 youths, selected from Missouri 4-H and FFA State Fair exhibitors, will be awarded scholarships by the Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture (YIA) committee. These students are seeking higher education at a university/college of their choice and will be recognized on April 21, 2023, during the annual State FFA Convention in Columbia.

Scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles. Since 1992, the Youth in Agriculture Committee has awarded 816 scholarships totaling $968,000.

The scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available online. A portion of each animal’s total sale value is allocated to the scholarship program. Support of the scholarship program was also provided by the Missouri State Fair Foundation and Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics. Gentry Duncan, of Centertown, has been selected to receive the $5,000 S. Wayne Yokley Platinum Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.

Ahna Inez Sinclair, of Montgomery City, has been selected to receive the $3,500 Sharon Topliff Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.

Alice Reid, of Concordia, has been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics.

Allison Pollard, of Macon, Mason Douglas Forkner, of Richards, Ava Kemper, of Hawk Point, and Avery Wiegand, of Cairo, have been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarships offered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

The youth chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, are:

Rachel Ancell, Macon

Matthew Barry, Canton

Braden Booth, Fair Grove

Rylee Brown, West Plains

Adrienne Bryant, Fulton

Kaitlyn Burns, Bosworth

Bailey James Carter, Montrose

Brett Claypole, Kansas City

Samuel J. Derks, King City

Hailey Eads, Trenton

Keely Elwell, LaMonte

Hunter Fansler, Auxvasse

Lance Gregory Fort, Martinsburg

Wyatt Gilmer, Polo

Hayden Harms, Mendon

Charlie Hazelrigg, Columbia

Carly Henderson, Wellsville

Anna Marie Hines, Bucklin

Kade Newton Hodge, New Hampton

Anisten Houghton, Hamilton

Ashlyn Igo, Marshall

Ella Johnson, Chillicothe

Atley Kleinman, Wentworth

Ashlyn Laws, Glenwood

Peter Littlefield, Exeter

Jessie L. Lowe, Adrian

Colin McIntyre, Belton

Kelsey Miller, Jonesburg

Tory Miller, Lebanon

Baylor Montgomery, Brookfield

Amanda Orth, Troy

Macy Reed, Green Ridge

Bethany Rhoades, Centralia

Kristin Michelle Rieke, Linn

Tucker Robnett, Laddonia

Roy Dakota Rush, Eugene

Ashlyn Russell, New Cambria

Brett L. Sartin, Strafford

Ruby Schmidt, Carrollton

Chase Simmons, Unionville

Makenna Stundebeck, Salisbury

Lauren Triplett, Rutledge

Trista N. Trivette, Holiday

Kaleb Vaughn, Sturgeon

Baylee Wade, Paris

Claire Damien Walker, Chillicothe

Karlie Waterman, Wheeling

Jaidyn Wood, Independence

The Youth in Agriculture committee is comprised of volunteers from across the state who work throughout the year to raise funds for the annual Sale of Champions auction and scholarships. This year’s auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on the fairgrounds.

The 121st Missouri State Fair, themed “Where Traditions Grow” will be held Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia. For more information about this year’s fair, visit the Missouri State Fair website

Related