Missouri State Fair announces Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Bacon

Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Bacon at the Missouri State Fair. Grant is from Carrollton and is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. Grant‘s prize-winning bacon weighed 9.16 pounds

The Reserve Grand Champion honor went to Summer Wagoner of Harrisonville. She is the daughter of Jenny and Robert Wagoner and is a member of the Cass Career Center FFA Chapter. Summer’s bacon weighed 7.82 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, both Grant and Summer will sell their bacons in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.