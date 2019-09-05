Missouri State Emergency Management Agency holding briefings in Bethany and Chillicothe

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is holding applicant briefings about the Public Assistance process for eligible applicants in counties declared for federal disaster assistance for flooding and severe storms April 29th through July 5th.

Counties approved for federal assistance for local governments and nonprofits include the Green Hills counties as well as Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Gentry, Macon, Ray, and Schuyler.

SEMA applicant briefings include at the Bethany Community Gym today (Thursday, September 5) from 9 until 1 o’clock and at the Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe on Friday, September 6 from 9 until 1 o’clock.

The briefings will walk applicants through the reimbursement process and explain how to determine eligible work, document progress, and submit Public Assistance applications. SEMA notes applicant briefing attendance is required to file an application for Public Assistance.

The state agency asks that each function in an applicant organization attend an applicant briefing to understand their role in the process. Applicants who have already started repairs before the briefing should document damage and save paperwork.

Contact SEMA Public Assistance Section Manager Alan Prenger for more information at 573-526-9114.

