Missouri State Auditor releases monthly reports on municipalities and special district financial information

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns, and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection, and other taxing districts. Per state regulation, these entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 75 municipalities (50 cities and 25 villages) and 49 taxing districts were required to file by September 30 because their fiscal year ended on March 31. Of those entities, 91 filed financial reports timely.

These reports also include information on 70 municipalities (59 cities and 11 villages) and 39 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of September to the State Auditor’s Office.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of municipalities is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.