Missouri State Auditor releases audit of Jefferson County Collector

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the Jefferson County Collector. The report received an overall rating of good.

The audit found personal commissions paid to the collector were not properly reported as income and, as a result, not taxed as income. The report recommended that the county collector works with the county executive and county auditor to ensure future commissions are properly reported. The audit also recommended better cybersecurity practices related to passwords and user IDs.

Missouri law requires an audit to be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector’s office. Former County Collector Beth Mahn resigned on Sept. 9, 2020, and former Deputy Collector Michelle Worth was appointed to fill the vacancy.

The complete audit of the Jefferson County Collector can be found here.