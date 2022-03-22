Missouri State Auditor launches audit of Dent County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Dent County, located in south-central Missouri. The county received a rating of “good” from the most recent state audit, issued in July 2019.

“Audits can help local officials take steps to make government more efficient and effective for taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage residents with information that would be helpful to our audit of Dent County to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously at this link.

