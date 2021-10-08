Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued an audit report of Daviess County’s financial statements for the two years ended December 31st, 2020. McBride, Lock, and Associates performed the audit.

There were recommendations in the contracted audit of Daviess County.

One involved the prosecuting attorney’s office implementing internal controls to ensure the timely collection of restitution payments and disbursement of monies received. It was recommended the prosecuting attorney maintain a complete general ledger showing the running total of cash per book and prepare monthly bank reconciliations, noting outstanding checks or deposits that have not cleared the bank. It was also recommended the prosecuting attorney perform a documented review of the monthly statements and reconciliation and ensure turnovers are made monthly in compliance with state statutes.

Another recommendation involved the county commission reviewing future revisions to the procurement policy for compliance with statutory rules governing contracts for counties, townships, and political subdivisions as prescribed by state statutes.

Recommendations also included the county reviewing Federal Emergency Management Agency reporting requirements and preparing and documenting a reconciliation between amounts reported on the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards and underlying accounting records as part of the budgetary process.

The full report from the Missouri State Auditor may be read by clicking HERE.

