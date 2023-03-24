Missouri State Auditor issues compilation of law enforcement federal forfeiture reports

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released his office’s compilation of 2022 federal forfeiture reports. Law enforcement agencies that participate in the federal asset forfeiture system must file information regarding federal seizures and proceeds with the State Auditor’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies can seize money and property from individuals and organizations involved in illegal activities. State and local law enforcement agencies that participate in federal investigations resulting in forfeitures may request a portion of the funds recovered through the system.

In 2022, 661 Missouri law enforcement agencies were identified as being potential participants in the federal asset forfeiture system. Of these agencies, 118 filed reports. During their fiscal year, they reported receiving nearly $8.3 million and spending over $6.6 million. The remaining 543 agencies did not file a report, although they were not required to file if they did not participate in the system. A list of the reporting agencies with amounts reported is included in the complete report.

The information included in the compilation report is gathered from copies of the federal form “ACA Form – Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification” submitted by law enforcement agencies to the State Auditor’s Office.

Last month, the State Auditor released a compilation of 2022 Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act seizure reports submitted to the State Auditor by prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General. A complete copy of today’s compilation report on funds received by law enforcement agencies through the federal forfeiture system is available online at this link.

