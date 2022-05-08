Missouri State Auditor begins review of Dunklin County Sewer District #1; audit was requested by Malden City Council

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of Dunklin County Reorganized Common Sewer District #1, which serves customers in the Malden area. In 2021, the district was ordered into receivership, which transferred all responsibilities, functions, duties, powers, and authority of the district to the City of Malden. The Malden City Council then passed a resolution requesting the state audit.

“At the request of the city council, my office will conduct an independent review of this sewer district to help ensure accountability,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage anyone with information pertinent to the audit to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.