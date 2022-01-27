Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the city of Cuba, located in Crawford County. City residents requested the audit through the petition process.

“The petition audit process allows citizens to be engaged and ensure accountability with their local government,” Auditor Galloway said. “I look forward to conducting this independent review, and I encourage anyone with information to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a political subdivision of the state if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The petition audit from Cuba residents was submitted with 210 signatures; 200 signatures were required.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

Related