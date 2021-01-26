Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the city of Belton, located in Cass County. Residents of the city requested the audit through the petition process.

“The petition audit process allows citizens to be engaged and ensure accountability with their local government,” Auditor Galloway said. “I look forward to conducting this independent review, and I encourage anyone with information to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a political subdivision of the state if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The petition audit from Belton residents required 1,003 signatures.

