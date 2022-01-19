Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Worth County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Worth County, located in northwest Missouri. The most recent audit of Worth County was completed in September 2018, with the county receiving an overall performance rating of “good.”

“My office will conduct an independent review of county operations to ensure the effective and appropriate use of taxpayer resources, and make recommendations with any of our findings,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

