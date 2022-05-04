Missouri State Auditor begins audit of community of Dixon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Dixon. The city Board of Aldermen passed a resolution requesting the audit, after a referral by the Missouri State Highway Patrol led to an initial review of the allegations by the Auditor’s Public Corruption and Fraud Division.

“I appreciate the Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the district’s finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously at this link.