Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Carter County government

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of the Carter County government. The county, located in southern Missouri, received a rating of “good” from the most recent state audit, issued in September 2016.

“Audits can help local officials take steps to make government more efficient and effective for taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage citizens with information that would be helpful to our audit of Carter County to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

Related