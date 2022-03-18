Missouri State Auditor announces Grundy County audit is underway

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County, in northern Missouri. The county received a rating of “fair” from the most recent state audit, issued in September 2015.

“My office will review Grundy County operations to ensure taxpayer resources have been used effectively and appropriately, and make recommendations with any findings,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit is encouraged to contact the State Auditor’s Office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

