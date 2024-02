Missouri State Auditor announces citizen-requested audit for city of Joplin

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced that his office will launch an audit of the City of Joplin. The audit was requested by residents of the city, who gathered more than 2,200 signatures to initiate the petition audit.

“The audit will provide a thorough review of not only the city’s finances but also the controls and procedures in place to ensure the city is managed effectively and efficiently. This will be a good opportunity to look at the progress the city has made since the last reports issued by the State Auditor’s Office, which found serious issues, including the mismanagement of millions of dollars of public funds,” said Fitzpatrick. “The petition process takes time and determination. When taxpayers dedicate their effort and energy to gather thousands of signatures, we give their concerns the attention they deserve. We will work diligently to provide a report that will give them a better understanding of how their city government is operating.”

The State Auditor’s Office last audited the City of Joplin in 2015. The previous audit, also requested by citizens, issued the city an overall performance rating of “poor.” The report detailed the long-term mismanagement of millions of dollars of public funds in the months and years following the 2011 tornado and the need for increased transparency and accountability. A follow-up report issued in 2016 found that most of the 32 findings from the original audit were either partially implemented or in progress, with six recommendations successfully implemented.

The audit will officially commence with an entrance meeting with county officials on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 a.m. Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Joplin to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at [email protected], or by visiting this link.