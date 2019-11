Missouri corn harvested reached 70% as of Sunday with soybean harvest at 54 percent.

The corn harvest is 21 percentage points behind last year with soybeans not as far behind.

Cotton harvest improved just a little over the week before at 60 percent complete, way behind last year.

Winter wheat planted reached 55 percent with 33 percent emerged. Ninety-three percent of winter wheat is fair to good condition.

