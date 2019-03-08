Missouri Soybean Association District Director election results

The leadership team for the Missouri Soybean Association welcomes a new farmer-leader following this month’s district director elections. Russell Wolf, a farmer from Tipton, was elected to the Association’s board of directors during the District 5 meeting February 18 in Marshall. He joins his fellow board members in guiding the organization’s policy, advocacy and membership efforts.

In addition to Wolf, Andrew Lance, of Barnard, was re-elected to represent northwestern Missouri growers in District 1, and Johnny Hunter, of Dexter, was re-elected to represent southeastern Missouri’s District 7. The district 1 and 7 meetings were held in St. Joseph and Dexter, respectively.

“We take a lot of pride in the Missouri Soybean Association being a farmer-led organization with strong grassroots support,” said C. Brooks Hurst, Missouri Soybean Association President and a farmer from Tarkio. “Thank you to the growers who participated in their district meetings, who volunteer to serve and who continue to engage in the important policy conversations moving us forward.”

Their terms officially began following installation, held last week during the Commodity Classic conference. Committee assignments for the Missouri Soybean Association directors will be determined during the summer board meetings, currently being planned for July.

Wolf replaces long-time Missouri Soybean Association board member Kelly Forck of Jefferson City, Mo., who retired after serving the maximum number of terms. Forck had served on the board of directors since 2003.

The Missouri Soybean Association is currently led by C. Brooks Hurst. Ronnie Russell, a soybean farmer from Richmond, Mo., serves as vice-president; secretary is Matt Wright of Emden, Mo. and treasurer is Renee Fordyce of Bethany, Mo. Each is serving their second one-year term in those roles, the maximum allowed under the Association’s bylaws.

To learn more about how the Missouri Soybean Association works to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers through advocacy and education programs and to join the Association, visit mosoy.org.