Missouri Soybean Association announces new President

Atchison County soybean farmer C. Brooks Hurst is the new president of the Missouri Soybean Association. Following his installation at the Commodity Classic conference, Hurst now leads the statewide advocacy organization for soybean growers.

C. Brooks Hurst

“I look forward to bringing farmers together to strengthen the soybean industry in our state,” Hurst said. “We’re an economic engine for Missouri and it’s vital that we protect farmers’ freedom to operate and competitive advantage in the global marketplace.”

Hurst will serve a one-year term as the Association’s president, leading Missouri’s soybean policy, regulatory and outreach efforts on behalf of farmers statewide. He was elected during the Missouri Soybean Association’s recent meeting, held at the end of January in Jefferson City.

“Missouri has always been right up front in biodiesel, and I’m really looking forward to continuing our work to make sure we have that market long-term,” Hurst said. “Our farmers invested in developing biodiesel and bringing it to market, and one of my goals is to ensure we make them whole by ensuring the Governor pays – in full – the state’s outstanding debt to the Missouri Qualified Biodiesel Producer Incentive Fund.”



In addition to Hurst, the Missouri Soybean Association leadership team includes vice-president Ronnie Russell, a soybean farmer from Richmond, Mo., secretary Matt Wright of Emden, Mo. and treasurer Renee Fordyce of Bethany, Mo. The past-president, Matt McCrate of Cape Girardeau, Mo., will continue to serve on the board of directors representing District 7.

Prior to becoming president, Hurst served as the Association’s vice-president. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri and currently farms with his family near Tarkio. Hurst and his wife, Amy, live on the farm and have four children. Hurst also represents Missouri on the board of directors for the American Soybean Association. He was elected to that role in 2014.

To learn more about how the Missouri Soybean Association works to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers through advocacy and education programs and to join the Association, visit mosoy.org.

