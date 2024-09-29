Missouri SHIP volunteer to assist with Medicare questions and enrollment

A volunteer from the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will be available at the Harrison County Health Department in Bethany to answer questions about Medicare.

The volunteer will be present on the following dates: October 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., November 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and December 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to answering Medicare-related questions, the Missouri SHIP volunteer will assist residents with enrollment and check for potential savings during the Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs from October 15 through December 7.

For more information on the Missouri SHIP volunteer’s availability at the Harrison County Health Department, residents can call 816-558-0765.

Missouri SHIP counselors provide free, unbiased assistance and do not sell insurance plans.

